Colliers Securities Weighs in on CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Colliers Securities boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

