Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44. Comerica has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

