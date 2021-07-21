Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.