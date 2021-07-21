Comparing Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) & CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nam Tai Property and CBRE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 14.18 $15.69 million N/A N/A CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.20 $751.99 million $3.27 26.13

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 32.74% 19.43% 7.64% CBRE Group 3.54% 16.81% 6.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nam Tai Property and CBRE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A CBRE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

CBRE Group has a consensus target price of $79.60, indicating a potential downside of 6.86%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Risk & Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

