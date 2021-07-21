Comparing PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) & CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII)

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) and CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

93.9% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and CM Life Sciences II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences $3.18 billion 3.36 $197.04 million $3.90 42.36 CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than CM Life Sciences II.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and CM Life Sciences II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences 6.40% 20.49% 7.07% CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PRA Health Sciences and CM Life Sciences II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences 1 8 1 0 2.00 CM Life Sciences II 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.23%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than CM Life Sciences II.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats CM Life Sciences II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, as well as bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services that allow clients to access and analyze Symphony Health and integrated third-party data. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardiometabolic, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

CM Life Sciences II Company Profile

CM Life Sciences II Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.