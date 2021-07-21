Compugen (CGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76. Compugen has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Several research firms recently commented on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

