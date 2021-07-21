Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,916. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $508,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

