Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

CFLT stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

