Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

CFLT opened at $40.63 on Monday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

