Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

CFLT stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

