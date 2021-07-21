CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,239 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.22% of CONMED worth $84,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CONMED by 386.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,930 shares of company stock worth $11,500,304 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 336.95, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

