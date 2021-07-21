Connectome Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $83,469.35 and $369,564.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Connectome has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00815792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.