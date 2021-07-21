Contrasting Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Mackinac Financial has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mackinac Financial and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial 19.89% 8.56% 0.95% South State 17.34% 8.88% 1.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of South State shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of South State shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mackinac Financial and South State’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial $72.23 million 2.85 $13.47 million N/A N/A South State $1.22 billion 4.34 $120.63 million $5.12 14.57

South State has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial.

Dividends

Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. South State pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. South State pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and South State has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mackinac Financial and South State, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A South State 0 3 2 0 2.40

South State has a consensus target price of $81.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given South State’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South State is more favorable than Mackinac Financial.

Summary

South State beats Mackinac Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts. The company provides loan products, including commercial loans to entities within real estate Â operators of nonresidential buildings industry; consumer loan products comprising installment, mortgages, home equity loans, and residential mortgage loans; and commercial and governmental lease financing, as well as offers safe deposit facilities. It has 28 branch locations, including 10 in the Upper Peninsula, 10 in the Lower Peninsula, 1 in Southeast Michigan, Michigan, and 7 in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

