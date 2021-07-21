ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 226.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 226.50 ($2.96).

CTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

LON:CTEC traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 257.70 ($3.37). 4,844,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,460. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.90 ($3.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.78.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

