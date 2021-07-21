CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC decreased its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

CONX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 35,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,095. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

