Cooper Financial Group Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Illumina were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1,307.6% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,971 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $487.25 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

