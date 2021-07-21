CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Randall J. Hogan Sells 77,764 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68.

CXW stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.30. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after buying an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after buying an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,157,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 170,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

