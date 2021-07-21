CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.30. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. Analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,155.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $55,360.00. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CorMedix by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CorMedix by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

