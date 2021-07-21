Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,168 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $444,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after buying an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $418.07. The company has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.50.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

