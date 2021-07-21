Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Insider Sells $217,362.99 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) insider Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crane alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.88. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Crane by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 31,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Crane by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after buying an additional 200,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.