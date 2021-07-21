Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives GBX 3,990 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,924 ($51.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,981.42. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.