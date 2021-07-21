Credit Suisse AG Has $795,000 Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

