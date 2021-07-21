Credit Suisse AG Has $844,000 Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after buying an additional 58,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NCBS opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $683.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.45. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

