Credit Suisse AG Has $855,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000.

BATS ECH opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

