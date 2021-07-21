Credit Suisse AG Has $870,000 Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Tutor Perini worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $660.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

