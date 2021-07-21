Credit Suisse AG Has $916,000 Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sprott were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SII. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprott by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 304,487 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth $6,076,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Sprott by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Sprott by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

NYSE SII opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $899.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 89.52%.

SII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.