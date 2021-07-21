Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,448 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 417,207 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

