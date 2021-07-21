Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

