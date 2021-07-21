Critical Analysis: Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) & TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and TPI Composites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Green Energy -27.18% -151.82% -17.31% TPI Composites -1.18% 13.12% 2.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and TPI Composites’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 1.05 -$18.39 million ($1.25) -3.76 TPI Composites $1.67 billion 0.91 -$19.03 million $0.68 60.69

Capstone Green Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPI Composites. Capstone Green Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPI Composites, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Capstone Green Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of TPI Composites shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Capstone Green Energy and TPI Composites, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 TPI Composites 0 4 9 0 2.69

TPI Composites has a consensus price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.20%. Given TPI Composites’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Capstone Green Energy.

Summary

TPI Composites beats Capstone Green Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company offers rental solutions and offers aftermarket spare parts. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

