Critical Comparison: Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) vs. Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor -1.05% 3.22% 1.24% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A

30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mazda Motor and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.04%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mazda Motor and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.21 -$297.52 million ($0.04) -113.25 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mazda Motor.

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Mazda Motor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

