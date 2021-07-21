Crocs (CROX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CROX opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

