Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $224.00 at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $207.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.54.

NYSE:CCI opened at $203.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

