Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $224.00 at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $207.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.54.
NYSE:CCI opened at $203.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.
In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
