Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.78-6.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.24. Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $201.10. 1,898,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,663. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.02. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.54.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

