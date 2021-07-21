CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSLLY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie cut CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

CSLLY stock opened at $106.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. CSL has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

