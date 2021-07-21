Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 525 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $965.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $881.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.26.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

