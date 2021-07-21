Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 361,697 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HP by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.