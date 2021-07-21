Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4,908.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Itron by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

