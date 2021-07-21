Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1,138.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Q2 worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,264.31, for a total value of $30,996,139.59. Insiders sold 54,333 shares of company stock worth $35,036,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.