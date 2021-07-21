Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stake Lessened by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.18% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,913,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,851. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

