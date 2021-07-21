Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($1.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.