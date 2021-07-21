Curate Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $265,492.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013337 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.37 or 0.00808094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,565,927 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

