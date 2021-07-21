CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CURO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $661.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

