Curve DAO Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $112.33 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $530.63 million and approximately $112.33 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00004466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013442 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00785028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,551,601,283 coins and its circulating supply is 377,099,457 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

