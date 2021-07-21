CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Up 5.8%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 4,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 855,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVI shares. decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $7,642,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVR Energy by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CVR Energy by 168.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

