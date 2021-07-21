CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $82.29. 38,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,314. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

