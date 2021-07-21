Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cybin alerts:

CLXPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of CLXPF stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.46 million and a PE ratio of -11.46. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cybin (CLXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.