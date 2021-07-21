D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $81.99 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515,171 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $81,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. 49,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.