D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 124.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,407,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333,877 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Comcast worth $130,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 283,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,196,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $263.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

