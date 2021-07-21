D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 273,912 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,912 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.55% of W. R. Berkley worth $74,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. 4,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,464. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

