D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 12,892 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $156,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1,704.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,527. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $74.35 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.